Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BAC, BX, SBUX

November 15, 2024 — 03:19 pm EST

November 15, 2024 — 03:19 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total volume of 175,259 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.6% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 14,496 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) options are showing a volume of 14,965 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike put option expiring November 29, 2024, with 2,656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,600 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 39,425 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $99 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,715 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 371,500 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $99 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BAC options, BX options, or SBUX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
