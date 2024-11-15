Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BAC, BX, SBUX

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) options are showing a volume of 14,965 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike put option expiring November 29, 2024, with 2,656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,600 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 39,425 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $99 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,715 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 371,500 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $99 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BAC options, BX options, or SBUX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
