Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BAC, BX, SBUX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total volume of 175,259 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.6% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025 , with 14,496 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) options are showing a volume of 14,965 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike put option expiring November 29, 2024, with 2,656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,600 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 39,425 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $99 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,715 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 371,500 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $99 strike highlighted in orange:

