Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BA, TGT, HD

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 124,758 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 174.4% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 20,353 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 46,245 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 133.9% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $405 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 2,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,500 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $405 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BA options, TGT options, or HD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of GL
SYNC Insider Buying
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DSPY
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.