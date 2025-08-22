Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BA, TGT, HD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total volume of 129,410 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 181.6% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike put option expiring August 29, 2025 , with 8,220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 822,000 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 124,758 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 174.4% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 20,353 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 46,245 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 133.9% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $405 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 2,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,500 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $405 strike highlighted in orange:

