Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BA, TGT, COR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 62,864 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.9% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025 , with 5,421 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 542,100 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 34,877 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.3% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 3,898 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 389,800 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cencora Inc (Symbol: COR) saw options trading volume of 9,474 contracts, representing approximately 947,400 underlying shares or approximately 67% of COR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 9,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 900,200 underlying shares of COR. Below is a chart showing COR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BA options, TGT options, or COR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

