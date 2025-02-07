News & Insights

Markets
BA

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BA, TGT, COR

February 07, 2025 — 02:22 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 62,864 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.9% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 5,421 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 542,100 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 34,877 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.3% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 3,898 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 389,800 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Cencora Inc (Symbol: COR) saw options trading volume of 9,474 contracts, representing approximately 947,400 underlying shares or approximately 67% of COR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 9,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 900,200 underlying shares of COR. Below is a chart showing COR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BA options, TGT options, or COR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 MIST Videos
 TRCH shares outstanding history
 Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding Dell Technologies

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
MIST Videos-> TRCH shares outstanding history-> Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding Dell Technologies-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BA
TGT
COR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.