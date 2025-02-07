Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BA, TGT, COR

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 34,877 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.3% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 3,898 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 389,800 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cencora Inc (Symbol: COR) saw options trading volume of 9,474 contracts, representing approximately 947,400 underlying shares or approximately 67% of COR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 9,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 900,200 underlying shares of COR. Below is a chart showing COR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
