Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BA, MSFT, CVNA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total volume of 123,672 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 128.6% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 13,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 235,909 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 126.3% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $417.50 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 21,374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $417.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 41,017 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 125.5% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,839 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,900 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

