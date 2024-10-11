Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BA, MSFT, CVNA

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 235,909 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 126.3% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $417.50 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 21,374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $417.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 41,017 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 125.5% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,839 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,900 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
