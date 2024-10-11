News & Insights

Markets
BA

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BA, MSFT, CVNA

October 11, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total volume of 123,672 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 128.6% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 13,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 235,909 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 126.3% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $417.50 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 21,374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $417.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 41,017 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 125.5% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,839 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,900 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BA options, MSFT options, or CVNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ValueForum Discussion Community
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TEL
 IRNT Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BA
MSFT
CVNA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.