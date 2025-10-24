Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BA, COST, SNOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total volume of 84,279 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 108.4% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025 , with 7,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 717,400 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 28,184 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 108.3% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $937.50 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 833 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,300 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $937.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 46,522 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105.2% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 4,899 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 489,900 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

