Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AXP, GE, APA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total of 18,765 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.2% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 12,779 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) options are showing a volume of 38,855 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.5% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 8,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 802,700 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And APA Corp (Symbol: APA) options are showing a volume of 31,057 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 25,852 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

