Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AXP, ALGN, MOH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total volume of 12,726 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.1% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 1,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,500 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 3,611 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 361,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 862,810 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring August 01, 2025, with 645 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,500 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Molina Healthcare Inc (Symbol: MOH) options are showing a volume of 7,160 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 716,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of MOH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,200 underlying shares of MOH. Below is a chart showing MOH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

