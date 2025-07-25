Markets
AXP

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AXP, ALGN, MOH

July 25, 2025 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total volume of 12,726 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.1% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,500 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 3,611 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 361,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 862,810 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring August 01, 2025, with 645 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,500 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Molina Healthcare Inc (Symbol: MOH) options are showing a volume of 7,160 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 716,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of MOH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,200 underlying shares of MOH. Below is a chart showing MOH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AXP options, ALGN options, or MOH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NCQ
 AERG Videos
 BLOX Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NCQ-> AERG Videos-> BLOX Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AXP
ALGN
MOH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.