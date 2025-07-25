Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AXP, ALGN, MOH

Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 3,611 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 361,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 862,810 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring August 01, 2025, with 645 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,500 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And Molina Healthcare Inc (Symbol: MOH) options are showing a volume of 7,160 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 716,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of MOH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,200 underlying shares of MOH. Below is a chart showing MOH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AXP options, ALGN options, or MOH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
