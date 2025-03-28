Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ASTS, VPG, JPM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS), where a total volume of 62,747 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.7% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26.50 strike call option expiring April 04, 2025 , with 2,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,000 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Vishay Precision Group Inc. (Symbol: VPG) saw options trading volume of 434 contracts, representing approximately 43,400 underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of VPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 83,030 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of VPG. Below is a chart showing VPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 64,736 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.8% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring March 28, 2025, with 3,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,300 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ASTS options, VPG options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.