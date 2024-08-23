Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ASO, BYND, HASI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO), where a total of 8,341 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 834,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.5% of ASO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 7,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,300 underlying shares of ASO. Below is a chart showing ASO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) options are showing a volume of 27,270 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.3% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 3,899 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 389,900 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

And HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI) saw options trading volume of 4,758 contracts, representing approximately 475,800 underlying shares or approximately 60.2% of HASI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 790,685 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 345,400 underlying shares of HASI. Below is a chart showing HASI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

