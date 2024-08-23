News & Insights

Markets
ASO

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ASO, BYND, HASI

August 23, 2024 — 05:58 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO), where a total of 8,341 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 834,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.5% of ASO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 7,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,300 underlying shares of ASO. Below is a chart showing ASO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) options are showing a volume of 27,270 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.3% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 3,899 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 389,900 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI) saw options trading volume of 4,758 contracts, representing approximately 475,800 underlying shares or approximately 60.2% of HASI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 790,685 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 345,400 underlying shares of HASI. Below is a chart showing HASI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ASO options, BYND options, or HASI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Metals Channel
 BAP shares outstanding history
 CULP market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ASO
BYND
HASI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.