Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ASO, BYND, HASI

Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) options are showing a volume of 27,270 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.3% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 3,899 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 389,900 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
And HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI) saw options trading volume of 4,758 contracts, representing approximately 475,800 underlying shares or approximately 60.2% of HASI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 790,685 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 345,400 underlying shares of HASI. Below is a chart showing HASI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ASO options, BYND options, or HASI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Metals Channel
BAP shares outstanding history
CULP market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.