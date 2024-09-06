Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ARCH, ELF, CVX

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) options are showing a volume of 16,852 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.4% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 235,500 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 47,641 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.5% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring September 13, 2024, with 3,377 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 337,700 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ARCH options, ELF options, or CVX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
