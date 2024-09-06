News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ARCH, ELF, CVX

September 06, 2024 — 03:25 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Arch Resources Inc (Symbol: ARCH), where a total of 4,119 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 411,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 74% of ARCH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 556,400 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 4,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,200 underlying shares of ARCH. Below is a chart showing ARCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) options are showing a volume of 16,852 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.4% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 235,500 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 47,641 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.5% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring September 13, 2024, with 3,377 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 337,700 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

