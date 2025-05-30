Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AR, SGRY, PATH

Markets
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Antero Resources Corp (Symbol: AR), where a total of 29,024 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.8% of AR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring July 11, 2025, with 21,920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of AR. Below is a chart showing AR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Surgery Partners Inc (Symbol: SGRY) saw options trading volume of 6,409 contracts, representing approximately 640,900 underlying shares or approximately 64.1% of SGRY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,166 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,600 underlying shares of SGRY. Below is a chart showing SGRY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And UiPath Inc (Symbol: PATH) saw options trading volume of 57,387 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 59.8% of PATH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 4,631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 463,100 underlying shares of PATH. Below is a chart showing PATH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

