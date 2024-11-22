News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: APA, BKNG, ABNB

November 22, 2024 — 02:42 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in APA Corp (Symbol: APA), where a total volume of 197,634 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 19.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 279.2% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring January 03, 2025, with 108,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.8 million underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 4,281 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 428,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 158.4% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 270,205 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4900 strike put option expiring November 22, 2024, with 354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,400 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4900 strike highlighted in orange:

And Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) options are showing a volume of 55,352 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.4% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 3,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,500 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for APA options, BKNG options, or ABNB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

