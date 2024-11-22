Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: APA, BKNG, ABNB

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 4,281 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 428,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 158.4% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 270,205 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4900 strike put option expiring November 22, 2024, with 354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,400 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4900 strike highlighted in orange:
And Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) options are showing a volume of 55,352 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.4% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 3,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,500 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
