Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ANF, FCX, WAL

Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 50,573 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 4,594 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 459,400 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:
And Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL) saw options trading volume of 4,315 contracts, representing approximately 431,500 underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of WAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 953,070 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of WAL. Below is a chart showing WAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ANF options, FCX options, or WAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Dow Average Annual Return
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding STPZ
Funds Holding HYAC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.