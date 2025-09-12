Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ANF, FCX, WAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF), where a total volume of 10,178 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.9% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $88 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 1,608 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,800 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $88 strike highlighted in orange:

Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 50,573 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 4,594 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 459,400 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

And Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL) saw options trading volume of 4,315 contracts, representing approximately 431,500 underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of WAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 953,070 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of WAL. Below is a chart showing WAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ANF options, FCX options, or WAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

