Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ANET, DKNG, COIN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET), where a total of 51,838 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 312.6% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 3,879 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 387,900 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) options are showing a volume of 248,735 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 304.9% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 17,707 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 410,218 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 41.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 303.2% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 28,932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

