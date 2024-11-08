Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ANET, DKNG, COIN

DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) options are showing a volume of 248,735 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 304.9% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 17,707 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 410,218 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 41.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 303.2% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 28,932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ANET options, DKNG options, or COIN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: SOL YTD Return
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EGI
Funds Holding CFR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.