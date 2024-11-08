News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ANET, DKNG, COIN

November 08, 2024 — 03:19 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET), where a total of 51,838 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 312.6% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,879 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 387,900 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) options are showing a volume of 248,735 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 304.9% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 17,707 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 410,218 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 41.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 303.2% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 28,932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ANET options, DKNG options, or COIN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
