Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AMZN, VFC, AAPL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 409,256 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 40.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 112.5% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 36.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024 , with 71,987 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) saw options trading volume of 77,100 contracts, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares or approximately 111.2% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 21,485 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 524,936 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 52.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.1% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 57.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 100,623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.1 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

