Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AMN, DELL, EOSE

Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) saw options trading volume of 34,472 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 59% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,200 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And EOS Energy Enterprises Inc (Symbol: EOSE) saw options trading volume of 149,540 contracts, representing approximately 15.0 million underlying shares or approximately 59% of EOSE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 15,754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of EOSE. Below is a chart showing EOSE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMN options, DELL options, or EOSE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
