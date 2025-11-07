Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AMN, DELL, EOSE

November 07, 2025 — 03:19 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AMN Healthcare Services Inc (Symbol: AMN), where a total volume of 4,611 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 461,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.1% of AMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 754,840 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,500 underlying shares of AMN. Below is a chart showing AMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) saw options trading volume of 34,472 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 59% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,200 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And EOS Energy Enterprises Inc (Symbol: EOSE) saw options trading volume of 149,540 contracts, representing approximately 15.0 million underlying shares or approximately 59% of EOSE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 15,754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of EOSE. Below is a chart showing EOSE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMN options, DELL options, or EOSE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

