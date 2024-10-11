News & Insights

Markets
AMED

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AMED, TWLO, COF

October 11, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amedisys, Inc. (Symbol: AMED), where a total of 2,511 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 251,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.6% of AMED's average daily trading volume over the past month of 388,845 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,000 underlying shares of AMED. Below is a chart showing AMED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 11,726 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 61.7% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $74 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,939 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 393,900 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) saw options trading volume of 11,418 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 2,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,700 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMED options, TWLO options, or COF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 MRBK shares outstanding history
 SITE market cap history
 Funds Holding CURE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMED
TWLO
COF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.