Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AMED, TWLO, COF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amedisys, Inc. (Symbol: AMED), where a total of 2,511 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 251,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.6% of AMED's average daily trading volume over the past month of 388,845 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024 , with 2,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,000 underlying shares of AMED. Below is a chart showing AMED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 11,726 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 61.7% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $74 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,939 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 393,900 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:

And Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) saw options trading volume of 11,418 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 2,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,700 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMED options, TWLO options, or COF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

