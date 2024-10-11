Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AMED, TWLO, COF

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 11,726 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 61.7% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $74 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,939 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 393,900 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:
And Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) saw options trading volume of 11,418 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 2,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,700 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMED options, TWLO options, or COF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
