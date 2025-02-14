News & Insights

Markets
AMD

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AMD, ETSY, NOC

February 14, 2025 — 05:26 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total volume of 565,067 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 56.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 133.4% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $114 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 43,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $114 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 32,298 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 120.9% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $58 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 15,275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) options are showing a volume of 10,635 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117.8% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 902,885 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,200 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMD options, ETSY options, or NOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VISI
 Institutional Holders of BSJR
 WETF Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VISI-> Institutional Holders of BSJR-> WETF Options Chain-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMD
ETSY
NOC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.