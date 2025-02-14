Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AMD, ETSY, NOC

Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 32,298 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 120.9% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $58 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 15,275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:
And Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) options are showing a volume of 10,635 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117.8% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 902,885 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,200 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:
