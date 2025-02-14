Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AMD, ETSY, NOC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total volume of 565,067 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 56.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 133.4% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $114 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025 , with 43,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $114 strike highlighted in orange:

Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 32,298 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 120.9% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $58 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 15,275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:

And Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) options are showing a volume of 10,635 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117.8% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 902,885 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,200 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMD options, ETSY options, or NOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.