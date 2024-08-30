Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ALNY, AMRK, DKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ALNY), where a total volume of 5,400 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 540,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.5% of ALNY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 864,515 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,200 underlying shares of ALNY. Below is a chart showing ALNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc (Symbol: AMRK) saw options trading volume of 1,835 contracts, representing approximately 183,500 underlying shares or approximately 61.5% of AMRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 298,615 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,600 underlying shares of AMRK. Below is a chart showing AMRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 62,594 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 59.3% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 9,795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 979,500 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

