Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ALNY, AMRK, DKNG

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc (Symbol: AMRK) saw options trading volume of 1,835 contracts, representing approximately 183,500 underlying shares or approximately 61.5% of AMRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 298,615 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,600 underlying shares of AMRK. Below is a chart showing AMRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 62,594 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 59.3% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 9,795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 979,500 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ALNY options, AMRK options, or DKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
