Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ALK, KR, HUM

February 21, 2025 — 03:36 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK), where a total of 13,711 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.3% of ALK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 2,844 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,400 underlying shares of ALK. Below is a chart showing ALK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) saw options trading volume of 23,241 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 13,868 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) options are showing a volume of 8,870 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 887,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 1,388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,800 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ALK options, KR options, or HUM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

