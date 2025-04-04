Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ALB, MU, FDX

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 349,246 contracts, representing approximately 34.9 million underlying shares or approximately 143.2% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring April 04, 2025, with 17,492 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 28,984 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 119.4% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 5,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,100 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ALB options, MU options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
