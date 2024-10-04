News & Insights

Markets
ALB

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ALB, CRWD, AAPL

October 04, 2024 — 01:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total of 23,881 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 89.7% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,000 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 35,140 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.9% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 4,092 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,200 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 489,813 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 49.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.5% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 61.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $227.50 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 65,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $227.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ALB options, CRWD options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TSG
 PDVW YTD Return
 CLH Price Target

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALB
CRWD
AAPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.