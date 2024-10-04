Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ALB, CRWD, AAPL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total of 23,881 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 89.7% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024 , with 2,880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,000 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 35,140 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.9% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 4,092 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,200 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 489,813 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 49.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.5% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 61.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $227.50 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 65,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $227.50 strike highlighted in orange:

