Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AFRM, KVUE, BILL

Kenvue Inc (Symbol: KVUE) options are showing a volume of 177,991 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 116.8% of KVUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 28,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of KVUE. Below is a chart showing KVUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
And BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) saw options trading volume of 50,377 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 106.1% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 9,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 911,400 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
