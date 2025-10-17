Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AFRM, GTLB, RDW

GitLab Inc (Symbol: GTLB) options are showing a volume of 23,714 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of GTLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,800 underlying shares of GTLB. Below is a chart showing GTLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Redwire Corp (Symbol: RDW) saw options trading volume of 47,417 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of RDW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 16,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of RDW. Below is a chart showing RDW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
