Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ADBE, CHTR, SOFI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total volume of 25,850 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.7% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025 , with 2,928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,800 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) options are showing a volume of 8,553 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 855,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.6% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 1,270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,000 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) saw options trading volume of 322,917 contracts, representing approximately 32.3 million underlying shares or approximately 54.3% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 59.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 40,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

