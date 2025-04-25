Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ADBE, CHTR, SOFI

Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) options are showing a volume of 8,553 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 855,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.6% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 1,270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,000 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:
And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) saw options trading volume of 322,917 contracts, representing approximately 32.3 million underlying shares or approximately 54.3% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 59.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 40,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ADBE options, CHTR options, or SOFI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding MTDR
UNH DMA
EQLS Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.