Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ADBE, BLK, DD

September 06, 2024 — 01:21 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total volume of 8,427 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 842,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.8% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $475 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,000 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $475 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 1,840 contracts, representing approximately 184,000 underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 403,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $860 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,200 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $860 strike highlighted in orange:

And DuPont (Symbol: DD) saw options trading volume of 7,194 contracts, representing approximately 719,400 underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $83 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 4,865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 486,500 underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:

