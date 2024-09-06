Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ADBE, BLK, DD

Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 1,840 contracts, representing approximately 184,000 underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 403,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $860 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,200 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $860 strike highlighted in orange:
And DuPont (Symbol: DD) saw options trading volume of 7,194 contracts, representing approximately 719,400 underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $83 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 4,865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 486,500 underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:
