Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ABNB, PANW, CEG

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 24,228 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring January 02, 2026, with 901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,100 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) options are showing a volume of 10,252 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,200 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ABNB options, PANW options, or CEG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: RBOT Split History
Institutional Holders of IWZ
Funds Holding KMF
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.