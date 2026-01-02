Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ABNB, PANW, CEG

January 02, 2026 — 01:58 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB), where a total volume of 22,926 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,800 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 24,228 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring January 02, 2026, with 901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,100 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) options are showing a volume of 10,252 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,200 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ABNB options, PANW options, or CEG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

