Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ABNB, DELL, UAL

October 04, 2024 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB), where a total of 18,998 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.5% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $122 strike put option expiring October 11, 2024, with 1,842 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,200 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $122 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) saw options trading volume of 57,720 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 3,829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 382,900 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) saw options trading volume of 33,886 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $58 strike put option expiring October 04, 2024, with 4,960 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 496,000 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ABNB options, DELL options, or UAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

