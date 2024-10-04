Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ABNB, DELL, UAL

Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) saw options trading volume of 57,720 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 3,829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 382,900 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) saw options trading volume of 33,886 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $58 strike put option expiring October 04, 2024, with 4,960 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 496,000 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ABNB options, DELL options, or UAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
