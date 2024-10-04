Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ABNB, DELL, UAL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB), where a total of 18,998 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.5% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $122 strike put option expiring October 11, 2024 , with 1,842 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,200 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $122 strike highlighted in orange:

Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) saw options trading volume of 57,720 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 3,829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 382,900 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) saw options trading volume of 33,886 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $58 strike put option expiring October 04, 2024, with 4,960 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 496,000 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:

