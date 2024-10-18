Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ABNB, ANET, UBER

Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) options are showing a volume of 7,644 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 764,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $405 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,900 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $405 strike highlighted in orange:
And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 77,803 contracts, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares or approximately 48% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $82 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 5,697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 569,700 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ABNB options, ANET options, or UBER options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
