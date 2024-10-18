Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ABNB, ANET, UBER

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB), where a total of 18,130 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.2% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024 , with 1,881 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,100 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) options are showing a volume of 7,644 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 764,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $405 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,900 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $405 strike highlighted in orange:

And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 77,803 contracts, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares or approximately 48% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $82 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 5,697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 569,700 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82 strike highlighted in orange:

