Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ABBV, INTC, DE

April 04, 2025 — 01:31 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV), where a total volume of 38,683 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.2% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring April 11, 2025, with 3,594 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 359,400 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 515,075 contracts, representing approximately 51.5 million underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 102.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring April 11, 2025, with 23,782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 6,756 contracts, representing approximately 675,600 underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,800 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ABBV options, INTC options, or DE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
