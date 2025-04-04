Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ABBV, INTC, DE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV), where a total volume of 38,683 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.2% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring April 11, 2025 , with 3,594 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 359,400 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 515,075 contracts, representing approximately 51.5 million underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 102.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring April 11, 2025, with 23,782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 6,756 contracts, representing approximately 675,600 underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,800 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ABBV options, INTC options, or DE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

