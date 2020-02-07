Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ZS, XLNX, GPS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total of 10,675 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.9% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $66 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,100 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:

Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX) saw options trading volume of 20,280 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of XLNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 2,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,700 underlying shares of XLNX. Below is a chart showing XLNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) saw options trading volume of 22,356 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of GPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 5,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 552,100 underlying shares of GPS. Below is a chart showing GPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

