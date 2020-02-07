Markets
ZS

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ZS, XLNX, GPS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total of 10,675 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.9% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $66 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,100 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX) saw options trading volume of 20,280 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of XLNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 2,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,700 underlying shares of XLNX. Below is a chart showing XLNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) saw options trading volume of 22,356 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of GPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 5,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 552,100 underlying shares of GPS. Below is a chart showing GPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ZS options, XLNX options, or GPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ZS XLNX GPS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular