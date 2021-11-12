Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ZS, STZ, PLUG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total of 8,313 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 831,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.3% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $317.50 strike put option expiring November 12, 2021, with 903 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,300 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $317.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) saw options trading volume of 4,485 contracts, representing approximately 448,500 underlying shares or approximately 53.5% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 837,610 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,800 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

And Plug Power Inc (Symbol: PLUG) saw options trading volume of 149,168 contracts, representing approximately 14.9 million underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of PLUG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 23,289 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of PLUG. Below is a chart showing PLUG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

