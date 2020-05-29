Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ZS, COST, APY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total volume of 119,651 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 519.6% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring May 29, 2020, with 17,366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 88,047 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 295% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring May 29, 2020, with 5,477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 547,700 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apergy Corp (Symbol: APY) options are showing a volume of 92,443 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 286.6% of APY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 30,414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of APY. Below is a chart showing APY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ZS options, COST options, or APY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.