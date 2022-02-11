Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ZS, AGNC, CRC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total of 10,764 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.1% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,844 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,400 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC) options are showing a volume of 38,621 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of AGNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14.50 strike call option expiring March 11, 2022, with 11,990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AGNC. Below is a chart showing AGNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And California Resources Corp (Symbol: CRC) options are showing a volume of 3,108 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 310,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of CRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 737,175 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,300 underlying shares of CRC. Below is a chart showing CRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ZS options, AGNC options, or CRC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
