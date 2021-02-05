Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ZM, U, ZGNX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM), where a total of 330,740 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 33.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 580.7% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring February 05, 2021, with 38,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) options are showing a volume of 50,195 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 245.8% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring August 20, 2021, with 5,373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 537,300 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zogenix Inc (Symbol: ZGNX) options are showing a volume of 25,448 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 227.6% of ZGNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 25,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of ZGNX. Below is a chart showing ZGNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

