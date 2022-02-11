Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ZM, NSC, STNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM), where a total volume of 26,368 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.6% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) options are showing a volume of 8,295 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 829,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.5% of NSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $265 strike put option expiring February 25, 2022, with 2,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,500 underlying shares of NSC. Below is a chart showing NSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:
And Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) options are showing a volume of 6,231 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 623,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.4% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 827 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,700 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ZM options, NSC options, or STNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.