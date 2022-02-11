Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ZM, NSC, STNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM), where a total volume of 26,368 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.6% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) options are showing a volume of 8,295 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 829,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.5% of NSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $265 strike put option expiring February 25, 2022, with 2,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,500 underlying shares of NSC. Below is a chart showing NSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

And Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) options are showing a volume of 6,231 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 623,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.4% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 827 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,700 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

