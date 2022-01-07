Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: YETI, PANW, IAC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Yeti Holdings Inc (Symbol: YETI), where a total volume of 4,543 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 454,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.1% of YETI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 964,125 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,000 underlying shares of YETI. Below is a chart showing YETI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 6,584 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 658,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 461 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,100 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

And IAC/InterActiveCorp (Symbol: IAC) options are showing a volume of 1,862 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 186,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of IAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 401,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 918 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,800 underlying shares of IAC. Below is a chart showing IAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

