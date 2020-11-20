Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: XLRN, BALY, NKE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Acceleron Pharma, Inc. (Symbol: XLRN), where a total of 1,533 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 153,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.5% of XLRN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 261,850 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,100 underlying shares of XLRN. Below is a chart showing XLRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Bally's Corp (Symbol: BALY) options are showing a volume of 1,556 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 155,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.1% of BALY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 267,980 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,900 underlying shares of BALY. Below is a chart showing BALY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 30,505 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.7% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 2,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,800 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

XLRN BALY NKE

Stocks Options

