Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: XLNX, PLAN, YETI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX), where a total volume of 18,996 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.8% of XLNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,463 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,300 underlying shares of XLNX. Below is a chart showing XLNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Anaplan Inc (Symbol: PLAN) saw options trading volume of 12,188 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 64% of PLAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 6,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 654,500 underlying shares of PLAN. Below is a chart showing PLAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Yeti Holdings Inc (Symbol: YETI) options are showing a volume of 9,410 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 941,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.7% of YETI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,300 underlying shares of YETI. Below is a chart showing YETI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

