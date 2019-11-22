Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: XLNX, LYFT, AXTA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX), where a total of 14,005 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.8% of XLNX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $91 strike put option expiring November 29, 2019, with 3,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,200 underlying shares of XLNX. Below is a chart showing XLNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:

Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT) options are showing a volume of 32,568 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring November 22, 2019, with 2,702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,200 underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

And Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (Symbol: AXTA) saw options trading volume of 9,490 contracts, representing approximately 949,000 underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of AXTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of AXTA. Below is a chart showing AXTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for XLNX options, LYFT options, or AXTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.