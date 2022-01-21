Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: XLNX, ABR, BCOR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX), where a total of 20,010 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.3% of XLNX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,731 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,100 underlying shares of XLNX. Below is a chart showing XLNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR) options are showing a volume of 8,548 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 854,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.2% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 3,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 354,000 underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Blucora Inc (Symbol: BCOR) options are showing a volume of 1,590 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 159,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.5% of BCOR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 235,530 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,600 underlying shares of BCOR. Below is a chart showing BCOR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
