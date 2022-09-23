Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: X, TGT, TEN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X), where a total of 122,243 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 94.7% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 38,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 32,341 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.7% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,869 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,900 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tenneco Inc (Symbol: TEN) options are showing a volume of 11,663 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.1% of TEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 3,936 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 393,600 underlying shares of TEN. Below is a chart showing TEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

