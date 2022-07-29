Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: X, DKNG, CROX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X), where a total volume of 51,953 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.7% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring July 29, 2022, with 2,943 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 294,300 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 72,343 contracts, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 12,220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) saw options trading volume of 7,195 contracts, representing approximately 719,500 underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,700 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for X options, DKNG options, or CROX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.