Markets
X

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: X, DKNG, CROX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X), where a total volume of 51,953 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.7% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring July 29, 2022, with 2,943 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 294,300 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 72,343 contracts, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 12,220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) saw options trading volume of 7,195 contracts, representing approximately 719,500 underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,700 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for X options, DKNG options, or CROX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

X DKNG CROX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular