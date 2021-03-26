Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WYNN, TTD, EAT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total volume of 18,886 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80.2% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,600 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) options are showing a volume of 8,361 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 836,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.5% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $635 strike call option expiring April 09, 2021, with 237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,700 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $635 strike highlighted in orange:

And Brinker International, Inc. (Symbol: EAT) saw options trading volume of 5,746 contracts, representing approximately 574,600 underlying shares or approximately 69.9% of EAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 821,550 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,100 underlying shares of EAT. Below is a chart showing EAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

