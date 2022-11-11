Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WYNN, SLGC, SNOW

November 11, 2022 — 04:25 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 61,405 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 123.8% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $76 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 6,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,400 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $76 strike highlighted in orange:

SomaLogic Inc (Symbol: SLGC) saw options trading volume of 12,949 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 117.6% of SLGC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 8,625 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 862,500 underlying shares of SLGC. Below is a chart showing SLGC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 68,218 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115.9% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 8,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 869,800 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, SLGC options, or SNOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

