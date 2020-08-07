Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WYNN, IRBT, WDAY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total volume of 37,328 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.3% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 3,499 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 349,900 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT) options are showing a volume of 5,283 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 528,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.2% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 763,060 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,600 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) saw options trading volume of 8,335 contracts, representing approximately 833,500 underlying shares or approximately 65.3% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,400 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, IRBT options, or WDAY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

    Most Popular