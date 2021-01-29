Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WYNN, CVX, ANIK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 14,635 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.4% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $112 strike put option expiring January 29, 2021, with 908 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,800 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112 strike highlighted in orange:

Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 49,184 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring February 05, 2021, with 3,897 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 389,700 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Anika Therapeutics Inc. (Symbol: ANIK) options are showing a volume of 530 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 53,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of ANIK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 107,335 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of ANIK. Below is a chart showing ANIK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, CVX options, or ANIK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.