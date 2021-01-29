Markets
WYNN

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WYNN, CVX, ANIK

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 14,635 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.4% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $112 strike put option expiring January 29, 2021, with 908 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,800 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 49,184 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring February 05, 2021, with 3,897 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 389,700 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Anika Therapeutics Inc. (Symbol: ANIK) options are showing a volume of 530 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 53,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of ANIK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 107,335 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of ANIK. Below is a chart showing ANIK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, CVX options, or ANIK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WYNN CVX ANIK

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular