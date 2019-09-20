Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WW, DBX, PSMT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Weight Watchers International Inc (Symbol: WW), where a total of 10,789 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.2% of WW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike put option expiring September 27, 2019, with 2,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,000 underlying shares of WW. Below is a chart showing WW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

Dropbox Inc (Symbol: DBX) saw options trading volume of 19,727 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 60.7% of DBX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 3,677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 367,700 underlying shares of DBX. Below is a chart showing DBX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

And PriceSmart Inc (Symbol: PSMT) options are showing a volume of 630 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 63,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of PSMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 109,915 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 316 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,600 underlying shares of PSMT. Below is a chart showing PSMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WW options, DBX options, or PSMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

