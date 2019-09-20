Markets
WW

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WW, DBX, PSMT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Weight Watchers International Inc (Symbol: WW), where a total of 10,789 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.2% of WW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike put option expiring September 27, 2019, with 2,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,000 underlying shares of WW. Below is a chart showing WW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Dropbox Inc (Symbol: DBX) saw options trading volume of 19,727 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 60.7% of DBX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 3,677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 367,700 underlying shares of DBX. Below is a chart showing DBX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And PriceSmart Inc (Symbol: PSMT) options are showing a volume of 630 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 63,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of PSMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 109,915 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 316 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,600 underlying shares of PSMT. Below is a chart showing PSMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WW options, DBX options, or PSMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WW DBX PSMT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular