Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WORK, AMBA, CVNA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Slack Technologies Inc (Symbol: WORK), where a total volume of 134,327 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 141.7% of WORK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 23,612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of WORK. Below is a chart showing WORK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) options are showing a volume of 4,108 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 410,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 123.9% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 331,510 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring December 04, 2020, with 588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,800 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 20,096 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117.9% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring December 04, 2020, with 7,942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 794,200 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

