Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WOOF, CACC, DIS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Petco Health & Wellness Co Inc (Symbol: WOOF), where a total of 21,531 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 143.3% of WOOF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 10,292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of WOOF. Below is a chart showing WOOF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Credit Acceptance Corp (Symbol: CACC) saw options trading volume of 858 contracts, representing approximately 85,800 underlying shares or approximately 125% of CACC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 68,635 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 489 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,900 underlying shares of CACC. Below is a chart showing CACC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 86,527 contracts, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares or approximately 119.4% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 8,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 823,600 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

